'Look what council workers did to my tiny pride-and-joy garden' says distraught Milton Keynes tenant

MK City Council has apologised to a green-fingered tenant with autism for ‘sabotaging’ her tiny front garden while she was out.

The woman, who is 59, has lived in a flat in Mullion Place on Fishermean for the past 10 years.

Outside is a hedge and a narrow strip of soil, which is her pride and joy.

"For therapy, I do gardening and as such I have lovingly tended the hedge at the front of my property. I take great pride in the front of the building looking neat and tidy,”

The hedge before and after council workers 'trimmed' it

Last week, the woman returned from a dog walk to find a council operative “absolutely destroying” the neatly-trimmed hedge.

""He had also trampled all over my daffodils, which were about to flower,”she said.

“I got the manager to come and talk to me as I was by this time having a meltdown and was in tears. He told me they could do what they like as it's the council's hedge and not mine.

"I was told that they had to cut shrubs that were in front of windows, but this hedge did not impede the view or the opening of my window in any way. He was quite rude.” The tenant said the council had only bothered about the hedge once before and that time the worker was polite and merely trimmed it neatly.

“This time, when they left I had to spend three hours trying to clear up the many years of rubbish that was underneath...This led to me getting a foreign body in my hand, a visit to urgent care, a tetanus jab and antibiotics.” The woman added: “I'm so very upset that the neatness at the front of my property is now destroyed. I also feel exposed, as the hedge gave good protection from intruders.”

The Citizen reported her distress to MK City Council and a spokesperson told us: “We’re sorry for the experience Ms X has had. Contractors trimmed the hedges to ensure they were not obstructing the window, which could be used as a fire escape.

"We will reach out to Ms X to see how we can make things right.”