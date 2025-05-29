This weekend there are plenty of great things to do and enjoy in and around Milton Keynes - here we have picked out five events which feature something for everyone.

Repair, Reuse and Reimagine

Where – Midsummer Place

When – 10am to 4pm – May 29, 30 and 31

Repair, Reuse and Reimagine is a free three-day event at Midsummer Place in Central Milton Keynes which aims to breathe new life into objects in need of repair

About – This is a free event in collaboration with the WD-40 Company, Repair Cafes and Men In Sheds MK which aims to breathe new life into objects in need of repair.

Guests are invited to bring in items to be fixed, including children’s toys, small appliances, cameras and clothing.

Please note items that are too heavy to be comfortably carried into the centre, for example microwaves, are not accepted.

Contact details – 07772 765727 or [email protected].

A family fun day in aid of Age UK, and featuring a teddy zipwire activity, is being held at the Peartree Centre in Milton Keynes

Family Fun Day

Where – The Peartree Centre, 1 Chadds Lane, Milton Keynes

When – 1pm to 4pm – Friday May 30

About – This family fun day is taking place at Age UK’s Milton Keynes premises at The Peartree Centre.

The Riverside Fair is a free afternoon of family fun in Stony Stratford featuring children's rides, craft activities and performances

Entry is free with activities including face-painting, games and a teddy zipwire. There is a small charge for some activities including the teddy zipwire, with the opportunity to purchase a video recording of photo of your teddy on its travels!

Contact details – 01908 557871 or email [email protected]

Online booking advised for the teddy zipwire activity through www.ticketsource.co.uk/ageukmiltonkeynes

The Riverside Fair

Comedian Harry Hill is bringing his New Bits and Greatest Hits tour to Milton Keynes Theatre this weekend

Where – Mill Field, Willow Lane, Stony Stratford

When – midday to 4pm – Sunday June 1

About – The Riverside Fair is a free afternoon of family fun, featuring children’s rides, craft activities, street food and performances from local talent.

Contact details – 01908 566726 or email [email protected].

Harry Hill in Milton Keynes

Where – Milton Keynes Theatre

Zimbabwean culture is being celebrated at this free event in Campbell Park which features live music, dance performances and cultural workshops

When – 7.30pm – Friday May 30

About – Comedian Harry Hill brings his New Bits and Greatest Hits tour to Milton Keynes Theatre, bringing his unique take on life to the stage.

There will be a chance for one audience member to join Harry on stage during the show, which is suitable for children aged over nine. Tickets are available from £35.18.

Contact details – 020 7206 1174 (theatre box office) or online via www.atgtickets.com.

Zimbabwe Heritage Festival

Where – Campbell Park

When – midday to 9pm – Saturday May 30

About – This free event for all the family features a celebration of Zimbabwean culture, including live music, dance performances, cultural workshops, tug-of-war, face-painting and craft activities.

It takes place at the Campbell Park amphitheatre, and is being organised by the Milton Keynes Zimbabwean Community Association.

Contact details – email [email protected].

