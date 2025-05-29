Looking for things to do in Milton Keynes this weekend? Here are some ideas
Repair, Reuse and Reimagine
Where – Midsummer Place
When – 10am to 4pm – May 29, 30 and 31
About – This is a free event in collaboration with the WD-40 Company, Repair Cafes and Men In Sheds MK which aims to breathe new life into objects in need of repair.
Guests are invited to bring in items to be fixed, including children’s toys, small appliances, cameras and clothing.
Please note items that are too heavy to be comfortably carried into the centre, for example microwaves, are not accepted.
Contact details – 07772 765727 or [email protected].
Family Fun Day
Where – The Peartree Centre, 1 Chadds Lane, Milton Keynes
When – 1pm to 4pm – Friday May 30
About – This family fun day is taking place at Age UK’s Milton Keynes premises at The Peartree Centre.
Entry is free with activities including face-painting, games and a teddy zipwire. There is a small charge for some activities including the teddy zipwire, with the opportunity to purchase a video recording of photo of your teddy on its travels!
Contact details – 01908 557871 or email [email protected]
Online booking advised for the teddy zipwire activity through www.ticketsource.co.uk/ageukmiltonkeynes
The Riverside Fair
Where – Mill Field, Willow Lane, Stony Stratford
When – midday to 4pm – Sunday June 1
About – The Riverside Fair is a free afternoon of family fun, featuring children’s rides, craft activities, street food and performances from local talent.
Contact details – 01908 566726 or email [email protected].
Harry Hill in Milton Keynes
Where – Milton Keynes Theatre
When – 7.30pm – Friday May 30
About – Comedian Harry Hill brings his New Bits and Greatest Hits tour to Milton Keynes Theatre, bringing his unique take on life to the stage.
There will be a chance for one audience member to join Harry on stage during the show, which is suitable for children aged over nine. Tickets are available from £35.18.
Contact details – 020 7206 1174 (theatre box office) or online via www.atgtickets.com.
Zimbabwe Heritage Festival
Where – Campbell Park
When – midday to 9pm – Saturday May 30
About – This free event for all the family features a celebration of Zimbabwean culture, including live music, dance performances, cultural workshops, tug-of-war, face-painting and craft activities.
It takes place at the Campbell Park amphitheatre, and is being organised by the Milton Keynes Zimbabwean Community Association.
Contact details – email [email protected].