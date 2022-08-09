Lorry load of food worth £52K is delivered to help thousands of people going hungry in Milton Keynes

The MK Food Reach initiative this week delivered 26 pallet loads of essential food and supplies to the city’s Food Bank and Baby Basics charities.

The estimated retail value of the goods is £52,000.

MK Food Reach is a fundraising platform where businesses can donate money to deliver food pallets to charities in MK

The lorry dropped off a massive food donation to MK charities

The drop came at the perfect time for MK Food Bank, which supplies around 450 local people a week with vital food parcels.

The charity’s spokesman Louisa Hobbs said: “We have found that as the cost of living has gone up, donations have dropped. Initiatives such as MK Food Reach are so helpful and allow us to continue tackling local food poverty. We thank all the businesses who have kindly donated so far.”

MK Food Bank also distributes food to other charities who support homeless people and the elderly.

Meanwhile, Baby Basics re-uses good condition second hand or new items to create gift packages that give families everything they need to start life with a new-born baby.

26 pallets of food were delivered

It offers clothing, toys, sleeping equipment, feeding equipment, toiletries, baby food and formula milk.

The charity also supports families with children up to six years and last year helped more than 1,900 youngsters.

Any business can donate to MK Food Reach campaign, which was originally set up to help tackle rising food poverty resulting from the cost of living crisis.

The double-edged sword has meant more families are struggling to put food on the table, but fewer people can afford to make donations to help them.

MK Food Reach has a fundraising page where businesses can donate. The funds are sent directly to HIS Church, a food redistribution charity, and for every £10,000 raised, an artic lorry load containing 26 pallets of food and essential supplies will be distributed to local charities in and around Milton Keynes.

Business who kindly donated to the first MK food Reach delivery include Cawleys, Freeths Solicitors LLP, Mazars, and 42 Consulting.

Cawleys also provided a lorry and driver to transport the goods from Lincolnshire to Milton Keynes and Freeths provided volunteers.

Cawleys spokesman Anna Cawley said: “We have always believed it is important to support the local community. We know that MK

Food Bank will be able to help hundreds of people with this donation and we’re delighted to get involved. I hope that other businesses will also show their support to continue this initiative in the future.”

Jonathan Hambleton, Managing Partner at Freeth’s Solicitors said: “When I was approached and asked to consider supporting MK Food Reach I immediately knew that this was an initiative that Freeths should support.

"MK is a thriving business community, and Freeths is very much part of this, but life in MK is not easy for everyone at the moment. Freeths are pleased to be able to support MK Food Reach to deliver food to those who need it now.

MK Food Reach needs the support of the local business community to be able to continue delivering much needed food supplies to tackle food poverty in MK.