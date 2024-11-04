People can now ask a robot for directions and even stroke a robot dog in the city’s shopping centre.

For centre:mk has this week unveiled a new store focused entirely upon robots, AI and digital technologies.

Situated on Crown Walk, the 3,870 sq ft Smart City Experience Centre is a joint initiative between the private and public sectors and serves as a shop window for shoppers to experience and interact with robots and all things digital.

The purpose is to show how technology can complement consumers’ every day lives rather than competing, with the objective being to reduce anxiety and improve adoption rates.

Building on the international robotics competitions and robot trails sponsosred and hosted by centre:mk, the initiative seeks to position Milton Keynes as the UK’s number one location in which new technologies can be tested and refined in a real- world environment.

A highlights in the Centre is Pepper, a robot designed to provide information and infotainment solutions to visitors in a highly interactive humanoid form.

There is even a robotic dog, specially conceived to serve as an alternative to real animals such as for surveying particularly inaccessible areas of buildings or supporting the emergency services.

There are also two autonomous vehicles in centre:mk, one in the store and the other on the mall. These complement an autonomous bus trial operated by StreetCav that begins testing in the city in December, with service trials set to begin later next year.

The Centre also features a number of projects that centre:mk and its partners are currently testing, all of which are capable of attracting global investment into Milton Keynes while building and maintaining a high skill base. These include DronePort:MK’s drone technology, Smart City Data Platform, 5G Infrastructure, and a project led by the International Test and Evaluation Association investigating ways in which technology can be used to increase efficiency in hospitals to alleviate bed blocking.

Kevin Duffy, centre:mk’s Centre Director, said: “Located at the heart of centre:mk in Milton Keynes, a city with a reputation for embracing innovations and the early adoption of new technologies, the Smart City Experience Centre puts robotics and AI front and centre to our 22m annual footfall. It will reach more people in a week that other traditional locations would need three months to achieve.

“The centre allows members of the public to explore new technologies, be excited by the potential that they represent and engage in a way that breaks down traditional barriers and perceptions really quickly.. We are very proud to be at the heart of this important win-win initiative.”

Cabinet Member for Economy, Sustainability and Innovation at Milton Keynes City Council, Cllr Shanika Mahendran, said: "It’s not always easy for everyone to understand how advances in tech benefit our communities, but this is our priority as a council in our smart city work. The MK Smart City Experience centre gives residents the opportunity to see first-hand the work we’re doing with partners to ensure that smart city tech benefits all of society.”