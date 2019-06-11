Love Island fans in Milton Keynes could be paid £45 to tell others about the show

A job marketplace claims to be searching for Love Island addicts to explain each episode to people who won’t watch the show but are sick of not understanding what their colleagues, friends and family are talking about.

And, incredibly, they are offering to pay people £45 for their services.

Love Island 2019

A snap poll has discovered more than three quarters of those who do not watch the show are subjected to Love Island talk in their workplace. A further 69 per cent experience this in their friendship group and 57 per cent have to put up with gossip about the show from their family.

Now professional marketplace www.Bidvine.com is on the hunt for Love Island experts to offer their services. The company claims they are being contacted by desperate Brits who feel as though they were missing out but do not want to commit to watching the show.

They say research shows that out of 500 adults questioned in the snap poll, 53 per cent of those that do not watch the show said they don’t have the time every evening to do so. Some 38 per cent said they didn’t like the message of the show and nine per cent were turned off by the headlines the show attracted earlier in the year.

The Bidvine team are calling for any self-professed reality TV experts to come forward and offer their services.

They say the ideal candidates would be required to put together key bullet points from each episode, including who ‘pied’ who off, who’s paired up with who and who leaves.

People who want the recap service will be able to find a number of experts that will reply to their specific request, say Bidvine. The Love Island expert will then send them email updates, informing them of the goings-on on the island.

"Prices start from £45 per recap email – a huge amount taking into account the number of episodes that will be played over the next seven weeks," said a Bidvine spokesman.

Viewers can offer their services online here.

Russ Morgan, co-founder of www.Bidvine.com, said: “Love Island will be all anyone can talk about for the next seven weeks; great news for those who are fans of the show but not so awesome if you can’t stand it. I know many who have felt isolated due to their colleagues, friends and family talking about the show and, following the snap poll we conducted and the requests we’ve had, we knew we needed to get a service on our site for those who feel left out but just can’t bring themselves to watch the hit reality show.”