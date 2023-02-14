Love MK Day made official as date announced to celebrate all things Milton Keynes

The official #LoveMK Day 2023 date has been announced as Thursday April 27.

Destination Milton Keynes (DMK), the city’s official tourism organisation for MK, will ask all our residents to help celebrate the occasion.

This is the first #LoveMK Day since we were officially awarded city status by Her Majesty The Queen in May 2022. And the aim is to make it the biggest one-day social media celebration of all things MK.

DMK and partners throughout the city will be asking the MK social media community to use the hashtag #LoveMK on all their tweets on 27 April and get creative with that hashtag.

People can paint it, sew it, bake it, or make it out of flowers. You name it – they want to see it!

For more than ten years, #LoveMK Day has promoted Milton Keynes as a leisure and business destination whilst also asking people to harness the pride that many have in the place they call home.

Carys Underwood, Marketing Manager at DMK, said “The idea for #LoveMK Day started in a very small way over a decade ago; we never really dreamed we’d one day be celebrating with official city status.

You can bake your love for MK - or show it in whatever way you wish

"We want to see just how much the people who live and work here love MK. All that energy is harnessed across one day, where you can shout about it from the

rooftops and show off why Milton Keynes is such a fantastic city.”