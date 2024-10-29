Love Your Milton Keynes: Here's why we're writing a love letter to the city - and how you can get involved

By Sally Murrer
Published 29th Oct 2024, 12:33 BST
Tell us what you love about Milton Keynes
The MK Citizen is launching a new #LoveYour campaign to celebrate all the local businesses, people, places, events and the quirks that make Milton Keynes the place it is.

The campaign, which starts this week to coincide with the annual Journalism Matters week and the run-up to Christmas, will be a love letter to our wonderful community as we focus on everything from great pubs and restaurants, to the most beautiful walks and family favourite attractions.

Do you have some favourite MK landmarks? Or somewhere that you go for a slice of history?

Our reporters are out and about experiencing the city and surrounding areas and reporting back, but we also need you to share your top local tips. If you #LoveYour - we want to know what and why.

Reporter and #LoveYour champion Sally Murrer said: “I have been writing about all things Milton Keynes for almost 50 years and I am always astonished by the passion and love MK people have for their town.”

"I can’t wait to hear from people in the town about their memories of Milton Keynes, their favourite places to go out eat and the things that make it such a brilliant place to live.”

You can tell us all about what makes MK so special by emailing [email protected] or [email protected]. Be sure to follow us on Facebook and X [formerly Twitter].

You can also submit your own article in your own words or even via video here.

