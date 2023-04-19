Loving Milton Keynes homes needed for 20 of these very special puppies

Twenty loving homes are needed in Milton Keynes .for guide dog puppies

Sight loss charity Guide Dogs is looking for volunteers in the city to take a pup for very important the first year of its life.

Despite appealing for Puppy Raisers in the area last year, the charity still needs 20 more homes.

Volunteers keep the guide dogs pups for around a year

A spokesman for the charity said: “Puppy Raisers are vital to the early development of guide dogs, teaching basic commands and helping them get used to different environments.

The role involves supporting puppies for the first 12 to16 months of their lives before they begin their specialised guide dog training.

The cost of all the food, veterinary care and equipment required is covered by the charity.

Lindsey Partridge, Puppy Development Advisor for Guide Dogs in Milton Keynes, said: “This is an exciting and rewarding opportunity to raise a guide dog puppy and prepare them for their future role supporting someone with sight loss.

“It is a long-term volunteering role, as each puppy will live with you for at least a year. “We’ll provide all the support and training, so you feel well equipped to care for your puppy when they arrive with you.

“If you’d like to find out more about becoming a Puppy Raiser for Guide Dogs, please do get in touch. With your support, we can help train more life-changing guide dogs for people in the UK living with sight loss.”

Volunteers must be aged over 18 and have suitable housing.