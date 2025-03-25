Lucky Milton Keynes students fly to Thailand to learn cookery and massage as part of their course

The 36 student chefs and beauty therapists were given intense tuition in Bangkok over fifteen nights, working long days in training and then having to revise for several hours more when they finished their theory and practical classes.

Course team leader for the chefs, Lucy Shamaro, said she was incredibly impressed by the way the students threw themselves into the experience. “The learners were absolutely amazing. They really embraced this opportunity and clearly recognised the trip for the incredible chance that it was. It was a success beyond anything we had expected.”

Louise Naish, course team leader for the beauty therapy students said: “The trainers were absolutely amazing, very thorough with their explanation of the theory side of things and with the practical. All the learners did brilliantly. Both groups of students were tested on what they’d been taught at the end of the week and everybody passed and received their certificates. These are real skills they’ve now absorbed which will genuinely help them when they go to work.”

While there are courses in Thai cuisine and massage available in the UK, staff and students agree that being trained by expert practitioners in their own country adds a unique degree of authenticity. And they’re putting their new skills to use straight away.

Beauty therapy student, Nikola Komorowska said: “It was an amazing experience. We learnt skills we would never be able to learn in the UK. What’s more, we were able to discover what Thai culture is like, and how people live in such a faraway country. To be honest, I wasn’t ready to come home.”

Ania Bodimeade, who also studies beauty therapy, said: “The people in Thailand are so very friendly and warm. Everyone was kind and made us feel so welcome.”

The visit was made possible by a Turing Grant from the Department for Education, which is made for educational trips and work placements around the world, especially for students from deprived areas. Maria Bowness, MK College Group Director for Curriculum and Pedagogy, was in overall charge of the trip, and she says it was life-changing for her as much as the students.

“Some of our students had never been out of Milton Keynes before, let alone out of the country. We made clear to them before we went that this wasn’t a holiday, it was a serious work opportunity, and I was so impressed by the way they all took that very much to heart. We put them through a really tough selection process, but they became fabulous ambassadors for the College and the country.

"The travel company we used in Thailand was so impressed by how punctual and respectful our students were. Young people can get a really bad reputation, but the trip reinforced how impressive and committed our students are and I am extremely proud of them.”

MK College has its own restaurant called the Brasserie and its own beatiy salon where the work is done by students at cut prices. Members of the public will be able to sample Thai food on 1st and 8th May in a menu composed by the students.

And anyone wanting a Thai massage will soon be able to The Graduate Salon for a bit of pampering.

To book the Brasserie, visit here or to book the Graduate Salon visit here.

Meanwhile, flick through our photo gallery to see what how the students fared in Thailand.

