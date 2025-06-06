Lunch and awards recognises volunteers at Milton Keynes children’s centres

Volunteers that help at children’s centres across Milton Keynes have been recognised at a lunch organised by the city council.

The special event was held to mark Volunteers Week, and celebrates individuals who help out at the 10 children’s centres across the city, alongside dedicated centre staff.

The city’s new mayor Councillor James Lancaster attended the lunch, which included a presentation of awards to the volunteers.

Among the areas volunteers help with at the centres include welcoming visitors, setting up group activities, tidying equipment away, answering the phones and gardening.

More than 3,000 residents use the centres - Conniburrow & Pebbles, Daisychain, Hedgerows, Hummingbird, Moorlands, Rainbow, Rowans, Saplings, Sunshine and Tickford, each month.

The centres offer a range of activities and courses for families with children, plus support for adults who may not have children or whose children have grown up and left home.

Lucy, who is one of the volunteers at the Moorlands family centre said: “I love being a part of something bigger than myself and contributing to a cause that truly matters.

“Volunteering has taught me empathy, strengthened my sense of gratitude and reminds me how small acts of kindness have a lasting impact.”

New Milton Keynes Mayor James Lancaster joined staff and volunteers at the lunch

Cabinet member for children and young people at Milton Keynes City Council Joe Hearnshaw said: “I want to say a huge thank you to all the volunteers who support our family centres.

“They are true community heroes and give so much of their energy and compassion to help others.

“Thanks to their efforts, alongside our dedicated centre teams, we’re able to run more sessions and expand the support we provide to local people.”

