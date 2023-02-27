Luton Airport Departures

Getting through security at Luton Airport is set to get quicker and easier with the introduction of new baggage scanners later this year.

New technology from Leidos – the principal contractor for technology upgrades across multiple security checkpoints at London Luton Airport – will mean passengers no longer need to remove their laptops and approved liquids from their carry-on luggage when going through airport security.

Leidos will deploy 12 of its integrated ClearScan™ cabin baggage scanners and ProPassage™ automated tray return systems. A CT scanner with explosive detection algorithms and automated trays will reduce the number of checks on light items.

The large, automated ProPassage trays reduce the number of trays needed per passenger in the divest area and helps prevent sweep-outs, a common issue with light items in shallow trays.

The combination of these two technologies will enable faster processing of passengers through the checkpoint.

Brad Buswell, senior vice president and operations manager at Leidos said: “We will deliver a holistic security management solution, which can scale with the airport’s future needs.”

Chris Jones, Head of Security at London Luton Airport, said: “When we evaluated solutions that would provide the highest level of security while keeping a simple, friendly passenger journey and experience at London Luton Airport, Leidos was the ideal choice. We look forward to realizing the benefits of these new technologies.”