Luton based TUI boss apologises for flight delays and cancellations

Managing director of TUI, Andrew Flintham, says his company is working hard to address the issues of delays and cancellations which hit airports across the country in the past few weeks and added most flights operated normally this week.

TUI was one of several airlines which saw flights cancelled after people tried to get away for the first time since the pandemic hit.

He said: “In recent weeks, you will have read in the news, or seen on social media, that the travel industry as a whole has been affected by delays and cancellations. I know that our customers work hard for their valuable time away, which is why we always do everything in our power to deliver a fantastic holiday.

Tui boss has apologised for flight chaos, including at Luton Airport

“TUI holidays rely on a complex ecosystem of services. This includes our own pilots and cabin crew, as well as operational partners that cover things like check-in, baggage and catering. Alongside that, we work closely with air traffic control and airport security teams. Our planes cannot take to the skies when the ecosystem is not working as it should be.

“Over the first weekend of the May half term, the ecosystem experienced capacity issues that impacted some of our customers. In some instances, customers were subject to delays and – in rare cases – cancellations.

“These customers had a poor experience – for that, and the distress caused by the cancellations, I apologise.

“I would like to assure you that we have learnt from what happened, and we’re working closely with our partners to address the issues that caused the delays and cancellations. I’d also like to reassure you that situations like this are rare – this week, the vast majority of our flights have operated normally, and over 200,000 customers took off to enjoy their TUI holiday as planned. Our teams have been supporting customers who were affected in finding alternative holidays and processing any refunds due. And I can assure you that TUI would never leave you stranded overseas.

“I hope this gives you the confidence to look forward to your holiday with TUI this summer, or next time you travel with us. We can’t wait to see you soon.”

easyJet, which also flies out of Luton, has announced it is cancelling around 40 flights a day nationwide as it seeks to gain control of a situation which has seen a shortage of staff hit the aviation industry.

Luton Airport was also hit with a power outage last week which impacted on some flights which had to be diverted to other airports.

A spokesman for the airport said it had had a very busy halt term week with around half a million people passing through and operations running very smoothly.