Luxury sky bar at new Hotel La Tour opens for bookings in Central Milton Keynes

The new Hotel La Tour sky bar called Fourteen has opened for bookings in readiness for its launch next month.

The 14th floor facility, together with the rest of the luxury hotel, will open on April 12. But tables can be booked now online.

Soaring 50m above ground level, the destination bar and restaurant is the highest in the county and will offer 360-degree panoramic vistas over Buckinghamshire and Bedfordshire.

The views are incredible

A spokesman said: "Those looking for an afterwork drinks spot, date night haunt, or new hang out with friends can head to the statement marble effect central bar, with high and low tables and plush green, grey and pink seating. Here, enjoy expertly made classic and contemporary cocktails, fine wines, champagnes, and locally sourced brews, as well as a dedicated lounge menu of sharing plates and delicious bar bites, including sandwiches, sides, burgers and sweet treats."

The all-day 180-cover British restaurant will serve lunch and dinner and a selection of savoury and sweet afternoon tea options. Executive Chef Olivier Bertho will offer innovative dishes using the finest quality locally sourced and seasonal produce.

The à la carte menu will feature starters such as smoked duck with grilled asparagus, pickled rhubarb and balsamic gel, and smoked haddock scotch egg with chive mayonnaise.

Mains include king prawns and lobster linguine in a bisque sauce with spinach, parsley and lemon, and rump of lamb served with gratin dauphinois, stir fried greens and black olive jus.

The restaurant seats 180 people

Diners can finish on a sweet note with a choice of desserts from a fruit delice with mango, pink peppercorn and mint salsa, to a classic eaten mess comprising rhubarb, coconut yogurt and vanilla berry sauce.

The £39 million pound privately-owned 4* plus Hotel La Tour has 261 bedrooms, 14,000 square feet of flexible events space and a gym.

A glass lift offers views of Campbell Park and the city centre as guests travel to the top floor.

The building has a 30m high, LED-lit stainless steel sun design circle, which was created to align with the sun on the longest day of the year.