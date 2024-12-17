M1 at Milton Keynes reopens after two-car crash
The M1 northbound has now reopened following a crash earlier today (Tuesday) between junction 14 and 15.
Three appliances and fire crews attended – one from Broughton and two from West Ashland – and gave emergency care to one female before passing her into the care of South Central Ambulance Service.
Firefighters liaised with Thames Valley Police to make the area safe.
