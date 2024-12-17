M1 at Milton Keynes reopens after two-car crash

By Clare Turner
Published 17th Dec 2024, 17:12 BST
Two-car collision happened earlier today (Tuesday) on the M1 northbound between junction 14 and 15placeholder image
The M1 northbound has now reopened following a crash earlier today (Tuesday) between junction 14 and 15.

Three appliances and fire crews attended – one from Broughton and two from West Ashland – and gave emergency care to one female before passing her into the care of South Central Ambulance Service.

Firefighters liaised with Thames Valley Police to make the area safe.

