The M1 has reopened after a car fire between junctions 13 and 14 had earlier closed all four lanes

The M1 is now reopen after a car fire near Milton Keynes, which had blocked all four lanes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident took place between junctions 13 for Brogborough and 14 for Broughton, and at its peak, there were delays of around one hour and five miles of congestion on the approach.

In its latest update, National Highways East reported that three lanes were open, with the inside lane closed for clear up and recovery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

National Highways X account said that resurfacing may be required on the inside lane, due to the intensity of the blaze.

Bucks Fire and Rescue attended the scene sending three appliances, and confirmed that the fire also spread to a nearby grass verge.

Firefighters used one set of breathing apparatus and two hose reel jets to tackle the blaze, near to the Newport Pagnell services.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.