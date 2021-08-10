M1 shut northbound between Milton Keynes and Northampton following serious crash

The M1 is shut northbound between MK and Northampton

The M1 is expected to be closed northbound between Milton Keynes and Northampton throughout Tuesday morning (August 10) following a serious crash.

The southbound carriageway has now reopened after a full closure just after midnight but traffic is crawling past the scene and Highways England advise drivers to expect delays.

A spokesman for the agency said: "Thames Valley Police are leading the response to an ongoing incident and have closed the carriageway to allow them to work at scene.

"Due to the nature of this incident we are not able to advise how long the closure is likely to remain in place.

"Road users are advised to expect delays on the approach to the incident and allow extra time for their journeys."