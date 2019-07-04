Maggie Philbin inspires young people in Milton Keynes to become the inventors of tomorrow's world

Former Swap Shop and Tomorrow's World presenter Maggie Philbin is behind a new festival to help MK teenagers choose cutting edge careers.

Maggie is CEO of TeenTech, a charity set up to help young people understand the opportunities in the science, technology and engineering industries.

Inspirational Maggie

A special TeenTech festival, funded by the Government, is coming to Milton Keynes next week, on July 11, and will feature an array of giant national and local companies from all over the UK.

The aim is to inspire city students as young as primary school age in their choice of future career.

Companies including Microsoft, Anglian Water, Bletchley Park and Vodafone will be doing their best to fire the imaginations of young people to encourage them to keep up their study of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) subjects.

The exciting activities on show from some of the thirty companies taking part will include Lego robots, underwater VR, Microbit controlled lighter-than-air vehicles, and codebreaking and construction challenges.

Dr Julie Mills OBE, CEO and group principal of Milton Keynes College said: “Creating opportunities for young people in our region to explore their careers choices is at the heart of everything we do. With our links with local employers and our recently announced successful bid to build an Institute of Technology at Bletchley Park, TeenTech is an excellent fit for us and

we are excited to be able to bring the event to the region.”

Maggie Philbin said: “We’re very excited to have our first Milton Keynes Festival this year in partnership with Milton Keynes College, which will invite attendees from across the Oxford - Milton Keynes - Cambridge corridor.

"We’re proud to be engaging more young people than ever before, supporting them to become the innovators of tomorrow.”

The event, to be held at The Ridgeway Centre, is already proving incredibly popular and is fully booked up for this year.