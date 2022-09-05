Magnificent Sylvia celebrates her 105th birthday to become the oldest person in Milton Keynes

Remarkable Sylvia Way was born in 1917 and is “still going strong”, say her family and carers.

She has lived through two world wars, 21 prime ministers and four different monarchs.

Sylvia lives at Milton Court care home in Kents Hill where she enjoys playing bingo and takes a keen interest in sport, which she watches on television.

Sylvia Way celebrates her 105th birthday

A spokesman for the home described their oldest resident as “amazing” and said: “She had a wonderful day spent with her two children who joined her for afternoon tea. The team made her day special and Roland our lead nurse presented her with her second birthday card from the Queen.”

Born in Kingston-upon-Thames in Surrey, Sylvia was one of four children but has now outlived most of her family and friends.

She started her working life as a dressmaker’s apprentice then during WW11 went to work at company that made radio parts for aircraft.

In 1941 she married Len, who served on active duty with the Royal Gloucester regiment. They were married for 55 years until Len died at the age of 79 in1997.

Sylvia celebrated with her two children and staff at the care home

In 1952 Sylvia went to work for M & S and liked it so much that she stayed there for 25 years.

Her hobbies were gardening and knitting, and still wears today some of the jumpers she has produced over the years.

She moved to Milton Keynes to live with her daughter and son in-law before coming to Milton Court.

Her children and grandchildren have thanked the care home for making the birthday so special and for all the care and support they give to Sylvia.

The UK record for the oldest person ever goes to Henry Allingham, who died in 2009 at the age of 113 years and 42 days.

Currently the oldest person living in the United Kingdom is Ethel Caterham, who was born on August 21 in 1909 and is also an incredible 113 years old.