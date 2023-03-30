Maids Moreton care home residents enjoy a cracking crafternoon with local school pupils

Care home residents in Buckinghamshire enjoyed a cracking afternoon of crafting during a visit from local school children.

Care UK’s Maids Moreton Hall, on Church Street, welcomed pupils from Maids Moreton Church of England School for an afternoon of Easter crafts.

The children and residents enjoyed painting eggs in the home’s lounge, which had been transformed into an art workshop. The freshly painted eggs were placed on the home’s Easter tree.

Residents at Maids Moreton Hall enjoyed Easter crafts with pupils from Maids Moreton Church of England School.

Headteacher Keria Ainsworth said: “The events this term have been just lovely and have been the highlight of my term! The interaction between the residents and the children has been just lovely. One little boy today told me he didn't want to leave!”

Home manager Ioana Almasan added staff and residents enjoyed welcoming the children who ‘have formed heart-warming relationships with the residents’.

She said: “Intergenerational relationships have many benefits for older people, from offering an increased sense of purpose, to providing an opportunity to reminisce about their younger years.

“Everyone loved painting their eggs, and we hope our friends at Maids Moreton Church of England School enjoy tucking into their chocolate treats over the Easter holidays!”

Aims to help its residents to live active and fulfilled lives as well as allow space for hobby and leisure activities, to create close-knit communities and encourage social interaction among residents.