Maisie the dumped and tortured Milton Keynes pony proves to be excellent mum to gorgeous Jack

The abandoned horse rescued by Citizen readers is proving to be an "excellent" mum to her foal.

The youngster, who is called Jack, is now a strong and healthy 10 week old.

Maisie and Jack

Maisie was pregnant when she was dumped by travellers last autumn in a field on Snellshall West industrial estate in MK .

She was left without food and water and was covered in oil after a sick attempt to set light to her. But a kind-hearted member of the public took carrots to her each day and reported her plight to officials. In February this year, bailiffs recruited by the landowners MKDP, put an abandonment notice up in the field giving the owner seven days to move Maisie.

If unclaimed, and if unable to be re-homed, she would be "humanely destroyed", the notice warned.

With the RSPCA and other charities struggling to cope with the massive problem of dumped traveller horses, Maisie's future looked bleak.

But the Citizen printed her story and within two days, we had more than 200 offers of a home for the little mare and her yet-to-be-born foal.

With the help of horse experts, we picked the best possible place - a quiet farm with acres of grazing land, cosy stables and decades of knowledge about horses from the family owners.

On May 21, after a swift labour, the little foal finally made his entrance into the world. Citizen readers saw photos of him when he was just minutes old.

"He is gorgeous," said the farm owner this week. Maisie is an excellent mum and is really protective over him. We won't be parting them - he is welcome to stay here for ever."

