Health and wellbeing, financial advice, antenatal services, education and activities are all on offer and there will be free activities, live talks and demos taking place throughout the day.Organiser Pia Howe said: “A lot of thought and effort has gone into the organisation of this event. My emphasis was to have a huge variety of businesses, from non-on-the-high-street businesses to well-known and loved brands at the event, so parents are able to make an informed decision on what to buy and get expert advice on the day”.She said parents will have the opportunity to test and see latest pram and pushchair models and find out more about car seats courtesy of local, independent nursery shop Bumpstart, who are also sponsoring the event.The live talk stage provides expert advice and knowledge, covering a wide range of topics including children’s first aid, car seat safety, breastfeeding advice and an opportunity to join free multi-activity taster sessions.Visitors can book their free tickets here.