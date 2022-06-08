Major delays of more than 30 minutes expected for a month on one of the busiest roads in Milton Keynes

Maintenance works are is due to start on June 15 on both the northbound and southbound carriageways between the Bletcham Way and Little Brickhill junctions.

The work, which is on behalf of Winvic, will mean carriageways and lanes will have to be closed at times up until August 18.

“Severe delays” of more than 30 minutes are to be expected, say National Highways, who are responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads throughout the UK.

Delays on some MK roads are expected this month

Already ongoing works on behalf of Winvic are being carried out on the A5 southbound at the junction with Kelly’s Kitchen Roundabout, and these could cause slight delays (under 10 minutes) right up until November.

At the other end of the city, lanes on the A5 will occasionally be closed up until June 30 from the Abbey Hill junction to the M1 Junction 11a. This is for electrical works on behalf of Ringway and slight delays are expected.

Over the next 24 hours, more short delays are anticipated on the A5 northbound, from the Redmoor to A509 junctions, as a carriageway is closed for barrier and fence safety repairs. The work is also on behalf of Ringway.

Meanwhile, up until December next year, there will still be occasional moderate delays (between 10 and 30 minutes) on the M1 northbound and southbound from Junction 14. This is due to ongoing Smart Motorway works on behalf of CostainGT.