Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The biggest pooch party in Milton Keynes is to make a welcome return in May.

Loved by canines and their families for over a decade, the Big Doggie Do is paws-itively the city’s favourite annual celebration of all-things dog.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The free event organised by The Parks Trust, returns to Willen Lake on Saturday May18 and Sunday May 19.

The Big Doggie Do returns to Willen Lake in May

Running from midday until 5pm on both days, it promises non-stop fun for dogs and their owners.

The attractions include doggie displays, showing classes, flyball, pet supply stalls and delicious treats for pooches as well as people.

There will be a special ‘Talks Ten’ with at programme of tutorials and demonstrations.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Julie Dawes, Events Community Engagement Manager at The Parks Trust, said: “We’re so thrilled to provide local dog owners with a chance to come together with their pets and have fun, whilst picking up tips about how to care for them responsibly”.

Big Doggie Do is one of the most popular events in The Parks Trust calendar and a celebration of one of the largest park user groups – dog walkers and owners.

It is suitable for all ages and no booking is required. Children must be supervised by an adult. The site is on even ground which is suitable for pushchairs and wheelchairs. Toilets and changing facilities are available on site, as well as food vendors.