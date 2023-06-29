Major festival to celebrate African culture and reduce knife crime to be held in Milton Keynes this weekend

A big festival is to be held in Campbell Park this Saturday to celebrate Africa's culture and create community cohesion in Milton Keynes.

The annual event is organised by the city’s Africa Diaspora Foundation, whose main aims are to break down cultural barriers, reduce gun and knife crime and bring together the community.

Saturday will be all about African culture, with dance, live music, speeches, fabulous food and even a fashion show.

There will be African food, music, dancing, fun and speeches in Campbell Park on Saturday

A spokesman for the organisers said: “This wonderful event held in Milton Keynes makes us feel proud of our community and our efforts to celebrate each other’s cultural diversity and promote community cohesion – the very backbone of the African Diaspora Foundation.”

“The aim of the festival is to create community cohesion, to follow the lead of the African Diaspora Foundation in lessening the risks of gun/knife crime, to educate others on the activities inside the Diaspora and to get people interested in their own heritage as well as the culture of others.”

The event is free and runs from 11am to 10pm. The closest parking is available at centre:mk (John Lewis end).

Last Saturday saw tens of thousands of people attend another cultural festival in Campbell Park. This time it was India Day '23, an event showcasing Indian music, dance, food and fun.

It was organised with the participation and support of the community, MK City Council, The Parks Trust and corporate sponsors,