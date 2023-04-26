News you can trust since 1981
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Jeremy Clarkson responds to idea of buying BBC’s Top Gear rights
32 minutes ago Emmerdale and Royle Family star Peter Martin has died at the age of 82
1 hour ago Black Mirror season 6 release date confirmed by Netflix
4 hours ago MP expelled from Conservative Party
4 hours ago Sinn Fein’s Michelle O’Neill confirms she will attend coronation
5 hours ago London Marathon’s tribute to runner who died following Sunday’s race

Major film and comic fair complete with superheroes and Disney princesses coming to Milton Keynes

People can don their costumes to go along

By Sally Murrer
Published 26th Apr 2023, 15:47 BST- 2 min read
Updated 26th Apr 2023, 15:48 BST

The MK Film and Comic Con is coming to Milton Keynes to offer fun and a dressing up experience for all the family.

The event will take place at the Ridgeway Conference Centre in Wolverton on Saturday June 3 from 10am to 4pm.

Organised by Central Exhibitions Ltd, it offers a host of interactive activities including LED Sabre training, watching a wrestling match live in the centre, listening to Disney Princesses sing on stage, learning about Dungeons and Dragons or playing other role play and board games.

Most Popular

There will also be stalls of merchandise, a bouncy castle, food trailers, radio controlled car racing, augmented reality, a cosplay dance-off and virtual reality laser tag gaming to join in.

There will even be green screen photography for people to pose with their chosen backdrop

The event is now in its third year and has proved immensely popular in the past. Around 1,500 visitors expected to attend. People are encourage to have fun, take part in cosplay and show off their talent and creativity in outfits of their favourite characters.

A spokesman said: “Tickets prices vary as we are trying to make it as accessible as possible. We have all day tickets for £7, half day from 1pm for £5 and late entry tickets from 2.30pm for £3. Children 10 years and under are free as are carers with proof of carer status.

Comic characters will be there in abundanceComic characters will be there in abundance
Comic characters will be there in abundance

"A lot of fun was had by visitors and stall holders and we cannot wait to be back on 3rd June.”

Further information can be found here and tickets can be purchased here.

Disney Princesses will sing on stageDisney Princesses will sing on stage
Disney Princesses will sing on stage
Merchandise will be on saleMerchandise will be on sale
Merchandise will be on sale
Related topics:DisneyMilton KeynesWolverton