Major film and comic fair complete with superheroes and Disney princesses coming to Milton Keynes

The MK Film and Comic Con is coming to Milton Keynes to offer fun and a dressing up experience for all the family.

The event will take place at the Ridgeway Conference Centre in Wolverton on Saturday June 3 from 10am to 4pm.

Organised by Central Exhibitions Ltd, it offers a host of interactive activities including LED Sabre training, watching a wrestling match live in the centre, listening to Disney Princesses sing on stage, learning about Dungeons and Dragons or playing other role play and board games.

There will also be stalls of merchandise, a bouncy castle, food trailers, radio controlled car racing, augmented reality, a cosplay dance-off and virtual reality laser tag gaming to join in.

There will even be green screen photography for people to pose with their chosen backdrop

The event is now in its third year and has proved immensely popular in the past. Around 1,500 visitors expected to attend. People are encourage to have fun, take part in cosplay and show off their talent and creativity in outfits of their favourite characters.

A spokesman said: “Tickets prices vary as we are trying to make it as accessible as possible. We have all day tickets for £7, half day from 1pm for £5 and late entry tickets from 2.30pm for £3. Children 10 years and under are free as are carers with proof of carer status.

Comic characters will be there in abundance

"A lot of fun was had by visitors and stall holders and we cannot wait to be back on 3rd June.”

Further information can be found here and tickets can be purchased here.

Disney Princesses will sing on stage