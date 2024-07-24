Major household name store in Milton Keynes to close down
Carpetright, based on the Winterhill retail park, is one one of 213 stores nationally earmarked for closure by the company.
And the closure will start within days, it is expected.
The company had been making a loss for some time and was bought in a rescue deal by rival Tapi after calling in administratators.
Tapi will buy Carpetright stores, two warehouses and the brand in a pre-pack administration deal.
But the vast majority of stores will close, with more than 1,000 jobs lost. Meanwhile, the rescue will save just over current jobs at Carpetright.
Kevin Barrett, chief executive of Carpetright's owners Nestware Holdings, added: "We have tried everything to turn Carpetright around and I’m truly sorry that we were unable to save more jobs."
Jeevan Karir, managing director of Tapi Carpets & Floors, said: "Our goal, initially, was to try to save all of Carpetright. However, as we looked into the details of the situation, we quickly established that saving the entire business was unviable.
"The business has been materially loss-making for a number of years, and it has significant debt...”
"We then turned ourselves to trying to save a number of stores whilst being mindful of how the competition authorities would look at any deal."
Carpetright was based in Bletchley, near Matalan, for many years, before it moved to Winterhill.
The company, owned by Nestware Holdings, filed a notice to appoint administrators earlier this month, after struggling with weaker demand and a major cyber attack in April.