Major improvement required at Bletchley sports and social club say food hygiene inspectors

By Clara Margotin, Data Reporter
Published 2nd Jun 2025, 13:13 BST

A sports and social club in Bletchley has been told that major improvement is necessary following a visit by Food Standards Agency (FSA) inspectors.

Scots Sports and Social Club, based on Selbourne Avenue in Bletchley, was given a one-star rating by inspectors following a visit in April.

The club, which was founded in 1983, has teams across a range of sports including football, bowls, skittles, darts and pool.

Meanwhile, the Broughton Mess, a restaurant based at Broughton Fire Station on Childs Way in the city was rated a three, meaning that hygiene standards are generally satisfactory.

Food hygiene inspectors say that major improvement is required at Scots Sports and Social Club in Bletchley, after rating it as a one on their previous visit

Inspectors also visited Dessert Island, a dessert parlour based at Queensway in Bletchley, and gave the business a four-star rating, meaning that hygiene standards are judged as good.

Under the scheme, the FSA gives businesses a rating from 5 to 0, which can be displayed at their premises and online.

This allows consumers to make more informed choices about where to buy and eat food.

The scheme is law in Wales and Northern Ireland but display of the rating sticker is voluntary in England.

The full rating system is as follows - five means hygiene standards are very good, four means hygiene standards are good, three means hygiene standards are generally satisfactory, two means some improvement is necessary, one means that major improvement is necessary and zero means that urgent improvement is required.

