Major project to secure future water supplies in Beds and Milton Keynes towns

Anglian Water is due to start work on a major project to install new pipes and a new pumping station between Brickhill Copse pumping station and Bow Brickhill reservoir.

Work will begin on October 24 and is expected to finish in March 2023. The project is designed to help secure water supplies for residents and businesses in the Ampthill and Woburn area, keeping taps running and toilets flushing for years to come.

The water company operates in the driest and flattest region of the UK, making it particularly vulnerable to extreme weather – including drought – as a result of climate change.

Anglian Water is investing in a huge project to secure water supplies in Ampthill and Woburn

This summer was the East of England’s driest since 1976. In the first eight months of 2022, the region had just 74 per cent of its average rainfall. That’s 117mm less than normal and roughly equivalent to 2 1/2 months less rainfall than usual. The combined effects of climate change and high population growth in the region means that, without action, the East of England could run out of water as soon as 2030.

Becky Housden, customer experience co-ordinator for the project, said: “We know that if we don’t act now, we won’t have enough water to go round for future generations. That’s why we’re already investing £400 million into laying hundreds of kilometres of new, interconnecting pipes, that will bring water from the wettest areas in the north of our region to the driest areas in the south and east by 2025.

“The project is one of the largest infrastructure projects in the UK and will help secure water supplies for future generations. Once complete, the new network will be longer than any UK motorway. The pipeline in the Ampthill and Woburn area is an important part of this project, helping secure water supplies for residents for years to come.”

The pipeline between Bow Brickhill and Little Brickhill is just one part of the new series of interconnecting pipes that will allow the company to move water more freely around the region to keep up with demand.

During the work, some traffic management will be needed to keep engineers, residents and road users safe. Details are available below:

> Church Road, 28 November - 7 February 2023

> The road from A5 to Woburn Golf Club entrance, 14 November - 07 February 2023

> The road from Church Road to Woburn Golf Club entrance 8 February 2023 - 17 March 2023

The team will be completing the first two road closures simultaneously, to reduce disruption to the local community and finish the work more quickly. These dates may be subject to change due to the nature of the work. The team will also need to close some footpaths and a bridleway along the new pipeline route, with a signed diversion route in place where needed.

Full diversion routes are available on the website