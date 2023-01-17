Major rail travel disruption between Milton Keynes and Northampton after person is tragically hit by train

National Rail has warned of major travel disruption at peak commuter time after a person was sadly hit by a train between Milton Keynes Central and Rugby this afternoon (Tuesday).

All lines are currently closed and disruption is expected until 6.30pm.

Advertisement

Trains may be cancelled or delayed for up to 70 minutes, say National Rail.

National Rail has warned of major travel disruption

The routes affected from Avanti West Coast are between Edinburgh, Glasgow Central, Blackpool North, Manchester Piccadilly, Liverpool Lime Street, Holyhead, Shrewsbury and London Euston.

Affected routes rom London Northwestern Railway are between Crewe / Birmingham New Street and London Euston.

Advertisement

Rail replacement transport is in operation between Northampton and Watford Junction via Milton Keynes Central.

The incident happed at 15.41 this afternoon.

Advertisement