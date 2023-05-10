A major retailer is to quit one of the largest flagship stores at the city centre this weekend.

Next Beauty & Home is busy packing up two and a half years after it moved in to the former Debenhams store at Midsummer Place, next to the centre:mk.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Today (Wednesday) a Midsummer Place spokesman said: “We can confirm that Next Beauty & Home will be leaving the centre to make way for our second phase of centre developments that will see this space repurposed for an exciting new retail and leisure offering.”

Midsummer Place is aiming to become more of a leisure destination

Already there are plans to transform the ground floor of the three storey building into a large bowling alley, complete with a bar and dining facilities, to be open until late at night.

Almost 4,000 sq metres would be taken up and it would put Midsummer Place firmly on the map as a leisure destination.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Meanwhile sources have revealed that a “very big name” in the fashion world is interested in taking over the remaining two floors of the store.

"We can’t say who it is yet, but it’s a very exciting,” they said.

Next Home & Beauty is quitting the former Debenhams store in Midsummer Place at CMK

The source added: “Next were only ever believed to be temporary occupants of the store. The idea was to open up and see how it worked out.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"They didn’t really fit with the way the centre is evolving so the decision to leave was a mutual one, with no hard feelings.”

Midsummer Place bosses have spent a small fortune over the past year transforming the draughty atrium section into a leisure venue full of eateries..

The centre’s spokesman said: “Our first phase of the development has seen the progressive refurbishment of The Boulevard, which has delivered a stylish new food court that is near completion, and we are now gradually opening each new independent street-food operator.

“We will also welcome Tortilla to the scheme next month. This phased approach will continue to see dramatic changes to the centre and bring a vibrant new feel to Midsummer Place. Further details will be announced soon.”

Advertisement

Advertisement