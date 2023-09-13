Major robotics competition will see teams competing live at centre:mk in Milton Keynes

Watch more videos on Shots!

One of Europe’s largest robotics competitions kicks off next week as teams from universities, colleges, business and laboratories compete live at centre:mk.

The teams will showcase how robots can solve a range of challenges, designed to support everyday human life and illustrate how some of the most basic human actions continue to challenge some of the most advanced robotic minds in Europe.

The international competition takes place from Monday, September 18 to Friday, September 22 and forms part of the centre and smart city focus with MK looking to host the first UK Smart City Experience Centre later this year.

The European Robotics League, with partners centre:mk and Milton Keynes Council, have come together to commission the Milton Keynes Smart City Robotics Competition which builds on the success of previous competitions including a Smart City event in Milton Keynes in 2019.

Members of the public are invited to attend this ground-breaking free event, where visitors can experience the latest in technology and view the robots in action - designed to inspire the next generation.

Kevin Duffy, Director of centre:mk, said: “As one of the UK's fastest-growing Smart Cities, Milton Keynes serves as an ideal backdrop for this international event. Innovation and collaboration sit at the heart of this competition, which we hope, will inspire future generations to think of

robotics as a positive force for good.

"Whilst robots are able to help humans build a more efficient future, they are no replacement for people - and never will be but they can support and aid our society making it a more accessible and efficient place for all.”

Cllr Pete Marland, Leader of Milton Keynes City Council, added: “International events like this give us the chance to showcase local talent and demonstrate to the world that we’re a modern, forward-thinking smart city with endless opportunities.

"We’re really excited to be a host city and look forward to showing industry experts the cutting-edge research and development taking place in MK.”