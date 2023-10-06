Make the most of autumn sunshine with fun things to do in Milton Keynes parks

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Winter may be on the horizon but there’s still plenty to get up to in Milton Keynes’ parks this autumn, courtesy of The Parks Trust.

Apple Day is one of main attractions this half-term with apple-themed activities, crafts and games for all ages.

The event, on Saturday, October 21, will be held between noon and 3pm, at the Community Orchard in Woughton-on-the Green offers a chance to have a go at apple pressing, explore the natural world and wildlife, enjoy face painting, storytelling, and live music. Refreshments will also be available.

Other free half-term fun is available at Howe Park Wood Open Mornings, from 9.30am to12.30pm on October 24, 25 and 26. Explore autumnal nature with themed challenges and self-guided trails, whilst learning about wildlife like bats and spiders in the Education Centre. Alternatively, head to Linford Wood to join professional storyteller Red Phoenix for autumnal tales at 2pm on October 23 - family tickets for Stories In The Park are £5.

People are invited to get aboard for the final spaces on Electra Walk, Glide and Dine events on October 14 and 15, discovering the Grand Union Canal between Campbell Park and Great Linford, taking a towpath tour in one direction and return journey on all-electric Electra – with time for lunch too.

Campbell Park is also bustling with activity with a chance to step inside the Bier tent to indulge in the Bavarian entertainment of Oktoberfest on October. 13 and 14. This will be followed by MK Foodbank’s MK Can Record attempt for the longest line of cans of food on October 16, wrapping up with the return of the Keith Emmett and Sons Funfair in November, including, on Saturday November 4, the much-loved firework spectacular.

As the end of the year approaches, the Women’s Walking Network sees out the year-round programme with the final few walks taking place at Caldecotte Lake on November 2 and Howe Park Wood on December 7.

For a more leisurely walk, Great Linford Manor Park Guided Walks occur twice each month.

And if you’re looking to get involved in community volunteering, you could join the united litter pick of Broughton Brook from 10am on October 30.