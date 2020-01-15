Make your wedding day at Woburn Safari Park one you'll never forget with a photograph like this

They say elephants never forget, so what better way to mark your day to remember than with an extra special photograph?

The team at Woburn's Safari Lodge are hosting a special open evening for those planning to tie the knot.

Kirsty and Michael's wedding at Woburn Safari Park (Picture: Fiona Kelly Photography)

You'll get the chance to explore various wedding packages; drop in on The Lodge, with its views over Swan Lake and the walk-through enclosure with meerkats.

But for the ultimate animal lovers out there, the chance to get closer to the wildlife and create some epic wedding photographs with a giraffe, meerkat, penguin, lemur or elephant is one not to be missed - and it will be something you'll want to trumpet on about for years to come.

Don't worry - you'll get the chance to discuss all that - and lots more during the open evening on Thursday, January 30 from 5-8pm.

The Safari Lodge is licenced to hold civil ceremonies and is suitable for 80 to 220 guests.

Woburn Safari Lodge (Picture: Nicki Shea Photography)

For the open evening, entrance to the Star Lodge gate is in the Woburn deer park (on the C100 road, opposite the Woburn Abbey entrance).

No ticket is needed but if you have any questions ahead of the open evening, you can email the weddings team at safarilodgeevents@woburn.co.uk.

To find out more, visit here