Police are seekinga specific witness to a fatal road accident in Milton Keynes

Police are appealing for a specific witness to a fatal collision in Milton Keynes to come forward.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A silver Toyota Avensis travelling north on V8 Marlborough Street left the road and hit a tree shortly before 7am on March 4.

The driver, who has been formally identified as Israel Makobora, aged 29, from Zimbabwe, sadly died at the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His next of kin are being supported by specially trained officers.

Investigating officer PC Jamie March said: “Firstly, our thoughts remain with Israel Makobora’s loved ones who have been left devastated by his sad death.

“Since the collision, numerous witnesses have come forward, which I am very grateful for.

“However, we would still like to speak to the driver of a dark-coloured SUV, which left St Ledger Drive and was possibly overtaken by the Toyota involved.

“This driver, or anyone else with information who has yet to speak to us, should call 101 or contact us via our website, quoting reference 43250105860.”