Man, 29, from Zimbabwe, killed in Milton Keynes collision as police appeal to SUV driver to come forward
A silver Toyota Avensis travelling north on V8 Marlborough Street left the road and hit a tree shortly before 7am on March 4.
The driver, who has been formally identified as Israel Makobora, aged 29, from Zimbabwe, sadly died at the scene.
His next of kin are being supported by specially trained officers.
Investigating officer PC Jamie March said: “Firstly, our thoughts remain with Israel Makobora’s loved ones who have been left devastated by his sad death.
“Since the collision, numerous witnesses have come forward, which I am very grateful for.
“However, we would still like to speak to the driver of a dark-coloured SUV, which left St Ledger Drive and was possibly overtaken by the Toyota involved.
“This driver, or anyone else with information who has yet to speak to us, should call 101 or contact us via our website, quoting reference 43250105860.”