Man, 48, found dead at Milton Keynes home after police called over 'fear for welfare'

Large quantity of chemicals found at the house in Furzton police have confirmed

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A 48-year-old man has been found dead at a house in Milton Keynes after police were called over a 'fear for welfare'.

A large quantity of chemicals were also found at the house in Furzton police have confirmed.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Thames Valley Police has shared details to reassure the public after incident in Furzton after being approached by the MK Citizen.

Police tape

Police and Buckinghamshire Fire and Rescue Services remain at the scene in Exebridge, Furzton, following a 'fear for welfare' report which was made on Sunday (17th December).A Thames Valley Police spokesperson said: “We received a fear for welfare report relating to an address in Exebridge, Furzton, Milton Keynes, at around 5.30pm on Sunday (17/12).“Officers and Buckinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service attended and a 48-year-old man was sadly found dead at the address.“His next of kin have been informed and are being offered support. The death is being treated as unexplained but non-suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.

“A large quantity of chemicals were also found at the address.

"There is not considered to be any risk to the public but officers and the fire service remain at the scene while enquiries continue.”