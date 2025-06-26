Man abandoned as newborn baby in toilet at Bletchley car park features on ITV ancestry show

By Neil Shefferd
Published 26th Jun 2025, 15:03 BST

A man abandoned as a newborn baby in the toilet of a Bletchley car park met his half-siblings for the first time as part of an ITV ancestry show.

Jon Scarlett-Phillips, now aged 40, was abandoned in the toilet of a leisure centre car park in Bletchley in September 1984 by his birth mum.

His story featured as part of an episode of Long Lost Family: Born Without Trace, which sees presenters Nicky Campbell and Davina McCall help members of the public trace lost family members.

During the show, which aired on Wednesday June 25, Jon was seen looking at newspaper articles from the Milton Keynes Citizen about the story of his abandonment, while he also revisited the site of the car park, now the Cawkwell Way estate.

Jon Scarlett-Phillips, who was abandoned as a newborn baby in a car park toilet in Bletchley in 1984 featured as part of ITV show Long Lost Family: Born Without Traceplaceholder image
Jon Scarlett-Phillips, who was abandoned as a newborn baby in a car park toilet in Bletchley in 1984 featured as part of ITV show Long Lost Family: Born Without Trace

When he was abandoned, Jon was left in a blanket and placed inside a supermarket shopping bag, with his placenta still attached.

He was found by three teenage girls who raised the alarm, enabling Jon to receive vital medical treatment.

Speaking on the show from the site of the car park Jon said: 'It's hard, it's hard to deal with,' adding, 'The question is still there: Why did she do it?'

During their investigations, the Long Lost Family team learned that Jon’s birth mother was still alive.

Newspaper cuttings from the Milton Keynes Citizen about Jon's abandonment in Bletchley as a newborn baby featured as part of the ITV programmeplaceholder image
Newspaper cuttings from the Milton Keynes Citizen about Jon's abandonment in Bletchley as a newborn baby featured as part of the ITV programme

She was not yet ready to meet him, but Jon’s half-sisters, who are very supportive of their mother wanted to do so.

The programme concluded with Jon, meeting his half-sisters, whose names and faces were hidden to protect their mother’s identity.

Jon, who now works as a chef in Wiltshire, lives with his wife Becky and their 17-year-old son.

