A man has been arrested as part of an ongoing police investigation into a disturbance in Bletchley, during which a firearm was allegedly discharged.

The 37-year-old from the Ashlands area of Milton Keynes was arrested on Tuesday June 10 on suspicion of robbery, possession of a bladed article, possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence and affray.

The arrest is in connection with an incident in the Garrowmore Grove area of Bletchley on the afternoon of Tuesday June 3.

Three other men who had previously been arrested in connection with the investigation have been released on bail with strict conditions.

Police were called to the area at around 4.20pm on June 3 after reports of a disturbance in the area between groups of people who were in possession of weapons.

It was reported that a firearm was discharged during the incident.

Providing an update on the investigation Detective Inspector Rachel Wheaton from Milton Keynes CID said: “I am acutely aware of the concern incidents such as this cause in our community.

“I would like to reassure the community that we are making good progress with our investigation and have made a number of arrests.

“We are investigating this incident as a top priority, following a number of lines of enquiry and making house to house and CCTV enquiries.

“There will be an ongoing police presence in Ashlands over the coming days.

“I would again appeal for anyone in the area between 4pm and 4.30pm on 3 June who may have witnessed suspicious activity around Garrowmore Grove to get in touch with us.

“We are also asking anyone who heard or saw the incident taking place or anyone with dash-cams driving through the area to check if they passed a silver Toyota Auris estate which we believe is linked to this incident.

“Anyone with information can provide information through our online reporting pages, or by calling 101 quoting reference 43250273836.

“Or if you do not wish to speak to the police you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 and they will take your information anonymously.”