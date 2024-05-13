Man arrested by armed officers in connection with firearms incident in Milton Keynes town
The man, aged 26 and from Wakefield, was arrested on suspicion of possessing a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence on Wednesday (8/5).
He has been released on police bail until August 1.
The arrest relates to a report of an offender with a potential firearm in public in Fern Grove.
Police, including armed officers attended, making the arrest soon afterwards.
Investigating officer Detective Constable Dawn Washburn, said: "I understand this was a concerning incident but there has been an increased police presence in the area in the days since.
“Fortunately, no one was hurt and we made an arrest quickly after it was reported to us.
“Anyone with information or footage relating to this incident should contact us via our website or by calling 101, quoting reference number 43240212406.
“You can also report information anonymously through the independent charity, Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or via its website.”