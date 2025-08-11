A police investigation is ongoing into a flat fire in Newport Pagnell last month, with one man arrested for drug offences

A man has been arrested for drug offences as part of a police investigation into a fire in Newport Pagnell last month.

Police have confirmed to the Citizen that there is an ongoing investigation into the incident on Tickford Street on Sunday July 27.

Six fire crews attended the blaze at a three-storey block of flats, with three flats affected by the incident.

Two adults were treated for the affects of breathing in smoke, while one adult received minor burns to their hands.

Bucks Fire and Rescue reported at the time of the incident that two of the flats were 100 per cent damaged by smoke, water and fire, with a third having smoke and fire damage to the loft

A spokesperson said: “The investigation is currently ongoing, a man in his 30s has been arrested for produce of a Class B drug and released on police bail.

“Anyone with information should call 101 or make a report on our website, quoting reference number 43250379439.”.

