Man arrested in connection with robbery and assaulting an emergency worker in Milton Keynes

A man has been arrested in connection with a series of robberies and assaulting an emergency worker.

The 23-year-old man from London was arrested yesterday (26/3) on suspicion of robbery, attempted robbery and assault. He has been detained under the Mental Health Act.

The arrest relates to a number of incidents on Monday evening (25/3) on Midsummer Boulevard, Milton Keynes.

Investigating officer Detective Inspector Rachel Wheaton said: “Our investigation into this series of offences continues at pace and we have now made an arrest.

“I know that this may cause concern to people, but please be reassured that we do not believe there is a threat to the wider public.

“I’d like to appeal to anyone who has any information, which you think could be useful to us, please call 101, quoting reference number 43240138860.