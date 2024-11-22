Man arrested on suspicion of bike theft from Milton Keynes Central train station

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A man has been arrested on suspicion of stealing a bike from Milton Keynes Central train station.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The theft occurred at approximately 12.03am on Thursday, October 17 when the offender broke a lock off the bike which was locked in a bike shed outside the station.

A 33-year-old man, from Milton Keynes, was later arrested on suspicion of theft.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police are now appealing for witnesses to the theft and for the owner of the bike to come forward.

This bike was stolen from MK train station

Investigating officer PC Jake Ford, based at Milton Keynes station, said: “I am appealing for any witnesses to please come forward, particularly to the victim of this theft, so we can return the bike to the original owner, and charge the offender.

“Anyone with information relating to the incident should call 101 or make a report on our website, quoting reference number 43240499835.

“Alternatively, for anonymity, you can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via its website.”