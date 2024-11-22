Man arrested on suspicion of bike theft from Milton Keynes Central train station

By Olga Norford
Published 22nd Nov 2024, 14:30 GMT
A man has been arrested on suspicion of stealing a bike from Milton Keynes Central train station.

The theft occurred at approximately 12.03am on Thursday, October 17 when the offender broke a lock off the bike which was locked in a bike shed outside the station.

A 33-year-old man, from Milton Keynes, was later arrested on suspicion of theft.

Police are now appealing for witnesses to the theft and for the owner of the bike to come forward.

This bike was stolen from MK train station

Investigating officer PC Jake Ford, based at Milton Keynes station, said: “I am appealing for any witnesses to please come forward, particularly to the victim of this theft, so we can return the bike to the original owner, and charge the offender.

“Anyone with information relating to the incident should call 101 or make a report on our website, quoting reference number 43240499835.

“Alternatively, for anonymity, you can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via its website.”

