Man arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving in Milton Keynes

A 27-year-old man from Bletchley has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and driving whilst unfit through drink or drugs. He is currently in police custody.

The collision happened at the Windmill Hill roundabout at the junction of Tattenhoe Street and Standing Way, Milton Keynes, at about 1.10am yesterday. (7/4).

Police say a white VW Polo was being driven along Tattenhoe Street towards the Windmill Hill roundabout, when it collided with the roundabout.

A passenger, a man in his 20s, suffered serious injuries and is currently in hospital.

Thames Valley Police is now appealing for information in connection with the serious injury road traffic collision.

Investigating officer, Sergeant Tyrone Powell said: “I’m appealing for information after this collision, which has left a man with serious injuries.

“Did you see a white VW Polo being driven across the city in the early hours of this morning, do you have any footage of the vehicle or any other information? If you do then please contact Thames Valley Police as soon as you can.