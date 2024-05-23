Man arrested on suspicion of theft from a motor vehicle in Milton Keynes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The incident occurred at around 1am on Monday (20/5) in North Thirteenth Street, when a person was believed to attempt to open car doors.

The offender is described as a male in his early 30s, around 6ft tall with a slim build. It’s believed he was wearing a yellow jacket, puffa body warmer and carrying a rainbow coloured trolley.

A 32-year-old man was later arrested on suspicion of theft from a motor vehicle. He has been released on police bail.

Police are now appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Investigating officer, PC Chloe Pennicott, based at Milton Keynes police station, said; “We would like to speak to anyone who has information, CCTV or dash cam footage within the area at this time to please come forward.

"If you have any information around this incident, contact the Thames Valley Police enquiry centre on 101 quoting reference 43240233844 or online.