Man charged after knifepoint robbery at Milton Keynes convenience store
Daniel Chard, 38, of no fixed abode, has been charged with multiple counts of robbery and non-dwelling burglary, and single counts of possession of a bladed article in a public place, non-dwelling burglary with intent to steal and criminal damage.
The charges are in relation to two robberies at One Stop Shop in Two Mile Ash on March 6 and 7, with the second incident at knifepoint, and an incident of robbery and criminal damage at Morrisons Daily in Great Holm on March 6.
They are also in relation to three burglaries at Well Pharmacy in Great Holm on February 23 and 24 and March 6, and an attempted burglary at The Kensington pub in Great Holm on March 9.
Chard has been remanded in custody and will next appear at Aylesbury Crown Court on April 8.