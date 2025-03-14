Man charged after knifepoint robbery at Milton Keynes convenience store

A man has been charged after a series of violent robberies and burglaries at shops across Milton Keynes, including one incident that took place at knifepoint.

Daniel Chard, 38, of no fixed abode, has been charged with multiple counts of robbery and non-dwelling burglary, and single counts of possession of a bladed article in a public place, non-dwelling burglary with intent to steal and criminal damage.

The charges are in relation to two robberies at One Stop Shop in Two Mile Ash on March 6 and 7, with the second incident at knifepoint, and an incident of robbery and criminal damage at Morrisons Daily in Great Holm on March 6.

They are also in relation to three burglaries at Well Pharmacy in Great Holm on February 23 and 24 and March 6, and an attempted burglary at The Kensington pub in Great Holm on March 9.

Chard has been remanded in custody and will next appear at Aylesbury Crown Court on April 8.

