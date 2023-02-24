Man charged in connection with death of man in Milton Keynes
He faces charges of assisting an offender and perverting the course of justice
A man has been charged in connection with the death of Abdifatah Ali Wadad Abdallahi in Milton Keynes last year.
Abdifatah Ali Wadad Abdallahi, died on July 11, 2022 after a member of the public alerted police about a man found unresponsive on a pavement in Towan Avenue near the roundabout with Polruan Place in Fishermead.
Sadly, Abdifatah Ali Wadad Abdallahi, aged 35, from Milton Keynes, later died.
This morning (24/2), Ahmed Dahir, 33, of Porthleven Place, Milton Keynes, was arrested and charged with one count of assisting an offender and one count of perverting the course of justice.
He is due to appear at Milton Keynes Magistrates’ Court on April 4.
Ali Dahir, aged 34, of Linton Road, Barking, was previously charged with manslaughter, relating to the death of Abdifatah Ali Wadad Abdallah. He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Aylesbury Crown Court on Tuesday (28/2).