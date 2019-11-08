Man charged in connection with vicious assault and stabbing Milton Keynes

A Bletchley man has been charged after another man was struck with a pole-like weapon and stabbed during an attempted robbery.

On Wednesday, October 9, a 38-year-old man was walking to his car in Kingston Shopping Centre when he was approached by an offender, who demanded his keys.

The victim was then attacked with a pole-like weapon, before another offender pulled up in a car and stabbed him with a knife.

He was taken to hospital with knife wounds to his arms, and has since been discharged.

> Craig Gillings, 28, of Sunset Close, Bletchley has been charged with a count each of attempted robbery, burglary, grievous bodily harm, and three counts of handling stolen goods.

He appeared at Milton Keynes Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, November 7, but no pleas were entered

The date of his next court appearance has not been confirmed.