Man charged with attempted murder in connection with quadbike incident near to Milton Keynes Bowl
Khi Lewis, 20, of no fixed abode, has been charged with attempted murder, arson with intent to endanger life and attempted robbery.
Police say the charges are in connection with an incident on the V4 Watling Street in which a man was riding his quadbike between 12.30am and 1am on Friday October 3.
The man was rammed from the bike before offenders attempted to steal and then set fire to it.
Lewis appeared at Milton Keynes Magistrates Court on October 30, and has been remanded in custody to appear at Aylesbury Crown Court on Thursday November 6.
The road was shut for several hours after the incident while police investigations took place.