Man charged with production of cannabis at a property in Milton Keynes
Police attended house at the weekend following reports of drug offences
By News Team
Published 29th Mar 2023, 09:57 BST- 1 min read
A man appeared at Milton Keynes Magistrates Court yesterday on drug charges involving the production of cannabis.
Florjan Shaba, aged 22, of Baccara Grove, Milton Keynes, was charged with one count of producing cannabis, a class B drug.
He was charged after Police officers attended a property in Baccara Grove, at around 5.20pm on Sunday (26/3), following reports of drug offences.
