News you can trust since 1981
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Paul O’Grady dies ‘unexpectedly’ aged 67
1 minute ago New family announced for Eastenders - including ex-James Bond star
1 hour ago Paul O’Grady death: Queen Consort ‘deeply saddened’ by news
1 hour ago Battersea Dogs & Cats Home pay tribute to Paul O’Grady
1 hour ago Bupa to close 85 dental care practices across UK
3 hours ago Paul O’Grady dies: ‘Sublime natural talent’ - Piers Morgan

Man charged with production of cannabis at a property in Milton Keynes

Police attended house at the weekend following reports of drug offences

By News Team
Published 29th Mar 2023, 09:57 BST- 1 min read

A man appeared at Milton Keynes Magistrates Court yesterday on drug charges involving the production of cannabis.

Florjan Shaba, aged 22, of Baccara Grove, Milton Keynes, was charged with one count of producing cannabis, a class B drug.

He was charged after Police officers attended a property in Baccara Grove, at around 5.20pm on Sunday (26/3), following reports of drug offences.

A man was charged with one count of producing cannabis, a class B drug
A man was charged with one count of producing cannabis, a class B drug
A man was charged with one count of producing cannabis, a class B drug
Most Popular

> Report crimes online or by calling 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously.