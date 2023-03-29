Man charged with production of cannabis at a property in Milton Keynes

A man appeared at Milton Keynes Magistrates Court yesterday on drug charges involving the production of cannabis.

Florjan Shaba, aged 22, of Baccara Grove, Milton Keynes, was charged with one count of producing cannabis, a class B drug.

He was charged after Police officers attended a property in Baccara Grove, at around 5.20pm on Sunday (26/3), following reports of drug offences.

