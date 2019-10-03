Man charged with string of offences after trying to sell stolen tools at Milton Keynes cash converter store

Following a Thames Valley Police investigation, a man has been charged with burglary, receiving stolen goods, fraud and obstructing a constable in Bletchley.

Ioannis Pelekis, aged 39, of no fixed abode, was charged last Friday (September 27) with a count each of burglary, receiving stolen goods, fraud by false representation and obstructing/ resisting a constable.

The charges relate to an incident which occurred on 4 February this year, when a workman reported his tools to have been stolen from Vicarage Road, Bletchley.

Attempts were made to sell the tools at a cash converter store in Bletchley. As officers attended, they were given false details.

Pelekis will appear at court, on a date yet to be confirmed.