Man dies in overnight M40 crash one junction from Milton Keynes turn off

Thames Valley Police officers found a man who had died in a black Vauxhall Astra on the central reservation of the M40 between junctions 11 and 12.

Police intelligence suggests the incident happened at around 4.20am in Oxfordshire back on 5 April.

Police confirm the man who died was in his 40s and that his family have been informed and are receiving help from specially trained officers.

Police are seeking witnesses

nvestigating officer, PC Charlie Etheridge, of the Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit, said: “We are appealing for any witnesses, or motorists who may have dash-cam footage, of the incident to please come forward.

“Although this was reported to us yesterday, we believe it may have happened at around 4.20am on 5 April.